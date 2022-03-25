San Diego Police search for at-risk missing 24-year-old

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are asking for help locating an at-risk 24-year-old man who disappeared Tuesday.

According to the department, Jhovany Reyes was last seen leaving for a jog near the 1100 block of Alonda Court on March 22.

He is described as six feet, three inches tall with short, brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, he is clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Reyes is considered at-risk. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Diego Police communication division and reference case number 22-500249.

