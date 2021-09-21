San Diego Police respond to shooting in Mountain View area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police officers responded to a Mountain View neighborhood on Monday to reports of a shooting.

SDPD said the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. One person was reportedly injured and on the ground in the 3600 block of Oceanview Blvd.

According to police, one of the victims died following the shooting. Another victim took themselves to the hospital.

No further details on the shooting have been made available at this time.

ABC 10News is monitoring this breaking news. Please check back for updates.