San Diego police respond to shooting at Lincoln Park apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a shooting at a Lincoln Park apartment complex early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was sitting in his car at around 2 a.m., waiting for the entrance gate at the SeaBreeze Apartments complex to open.

Another vehicle pulled in behind him, and he heard multiple gunshots coming from it, the police report states. The victim had a "superficial graze wound" on the left side of his face from the shots.

He then rammed the complex gate to avoid more gunfire, police say.

First responders took him to a hospital in the area. Witnesses told police there were two or three men wearing red hoodies and black face masks in the car where the shots came from.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan. Police don't have more information beyond that at this point, and no arrests have been made yet.

The apartment complex is located at 4888 Logan Ave.