San Diego police officers shoot suspect in City Heights area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police shot a man overnight in the City Heights area after officers received reports of a separate shooting just minutes before. The San Diego Police Department says it initially received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 4500 block of Polk Avenue, which is a few blocks from Euclid Elementary School.

SDPD says when officers arrived on the Polk Ave. scene, they found a bullet hole in a wall and a woman with minor injuries to her forehead. SDPD says the incident may have started as a domestic call, but they're still investigating what led to the shooting exactly.

The woman gave police information about the suspect, which led officers down to 41st Street, where they found the man.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told ABC 10News that when officers found the shooter at the intersection of 41st and Wightman, he started to run away from them. He then reached for his waistband, turned around, and that's when three officers opened fire on him.

"Officers told him to stop but he did not comply," the sheriff's department's press release says. "He turned towards the officers while contiuing to reach into his waistband. Officers gave the suspect multiple warnings. The suspect's behavior prompted three officers to discharge their duty weapons."

The man went down about a block away from the intersection, and the sheriff's department said when officers approached him, he appeared to have a gun on him. Officers gave the man medical assistance, including CPR, until paramedics came to take him to the hospital.

As of 7 a.m., the suspect's condition is unknown. SDPD is withholding his name at this time.

The officer-involved shooting happened about a block away from 41st and Wightman streets around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

No officers were injured in this shooting. The sheriff's department responded to the scene to take over the investigation; standard protocol calls for an outside agency to investigate another department's use of firearms while responding to crimes.

"At this stage of the investigation, the motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation," the release says. "Detectives are currently gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting."