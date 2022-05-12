San Diego Police officer hurt during foot chase in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was taken to the hospital after being shoved by a man that police were chasing in the Gaslamp Quarter late Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to Fifth and Island avenues at around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a man with a pole smashing and vandalizing cars and other objects.

When officers arrived, the man dropped the pole and then ran away. As he took off running, police said the man pushed an officer down, causing the officer to hit his head.

Officers eventually caught up to the man, stunned him with a Taser and then arrested him.

The 10News Breaking News Tracker was capturing the arrest on video when the man said that he did not want to hurt the officer.

The arrested man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. There is no immediate word on what potential charges the man will face.

Police did not release any information on the condition of the injured officer.