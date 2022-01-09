Watch
San Diego Police: Man shot in arm in Teralta West alley

Posted at 7:10 PM, Jan 08, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 42-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in a Teralta West neighborhood alley, police said.

The victim was in an alley in the 4100 block of 42nd Street at about 3:29 a.m. Saturday when he was confronted by several suspects, according to Officer Dave O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"During the altercation, one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired several shots at the victim, who was stuck once in the right upper arm," the officer said.

The suspects fled in a sport utility vehicle, O'Brien said. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. His arm wound was not considered to be life-threatening.

The SDPD's Mid City division was handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
