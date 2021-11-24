San Diego Police: Man run over by own truck, dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man died Tuesday evening after San Diego Police said he was accidentally run over by his own vehicle on a Hillcrest street.

SDPD officials said the fatal incident occurred in the 4000 block of Albatross Drive, near W. Lewis Street, at around 5:50 p.m.

According to police, a 68-year-old driver was stopped at a stop sign when — for unknown reasons — he got out of his truck but left the vehicle in reverse.

The driver “got caught in the open driver’s side door as he stood next to the truck and was knocked to the ground,” police stated.

Just after being knocked down, the man was run over by the truck’s left tire, according to police.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.