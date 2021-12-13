Watch
San Diego Police: Man injured in East Village assault

KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 6:34 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 21:35:32-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Sunday after an assault in the East Village neighborhood, police said.

The man was found at 8:35 a.m. Sunday near the train tracks at 16th Street and Commercial Street, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

"The victim sustained injuries to his eye, hand, and forearm consistent with being in an altercation of some sort," Foster said.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Foster said.

There was no suspect description and no witnesses.

