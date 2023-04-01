San Diego Police investigating shooting in East Village; 1 person injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a shooting in the East Village that left one person injured Saturday morning.

Officers with the Central Division responded to a radio call about a shooting in the area of 16th and K Streets at 5:47 a.m., SDPD said. When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot multiple times along the 1600 block of K Street. He told police that the shooting had happened on 17th and K Streets. Officers found the scene of the shooting at 300 17th Street.

The victim told police that the suspect was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and that he had ran away from the scene. Police said the victim could not provide further details due to his injuries.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening. Currently, he is in stable condition.

Detectives with the Central Division are investigating the shooting and do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Central Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

