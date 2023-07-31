San Diego police investigating fatal shooting in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a fatal shooting in the City Heights area.

According to police, the shooting happened in Chollas Creek, nearby the intersection of Altadena Avenue and Wightman Street, Sunday night.

SDPD sent its homicide unit to the scene to gather evidence and conduct the investigation.

One person was killed in the shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspect. As of Sunday night, SDPD has not released a description of the suspect.

This shooting happened just blocks away from where another one broke out, near 54th Street, on July 22.

