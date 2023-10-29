San Diego police investigating fatal downtown stabbing, suspect found dead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a man was killed and a security guard was injured in a stabbing Saturday night at the Grande South complex downtown, and the man they believe was the suspect was found dead the following morning.

Officers responded to a call about a man and woman arguing at the condos located at 1199 Pacific Highway in the Core Columbia neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Roughly 10 minutes later, police received another call about a stabbing in the complex's parking garage, the press release says.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and head. They also found a security guard who was stabbed in his arm and a woman with bruises on her head.

Paramedics scrambled to give medical attention to the man with serious stabbing injuries, but he died at the scene despite their best efforts, SDPD says.

The security guard and woman were taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for their injuries, and they were released shortly after.

SDPD's homicide unit responded to the stabbing, and they learned the man who died and the woman who was hurt were married and involved in a domestic violence situation that led to neighbors calling the police.

SDPD says officers learned the suspect knew the couple, and during the incident, "an argument erupted" between the men about the relationship the stabber had with the victim's wife.

"During that argument, the victim went to the parking garage to confront the male while the female flagged down a security guard at the complex to intervene," SDPD's press release states. "In the parking garage, a fight broke out between the victim and suspect in which the security guard attempted to intervene."

During the fight the suspect stabbed the victim several times and the security guard once in the arm. Police say the suspect then left the scene of the crime in a car.

At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, someone called SDPD to report a vehicle parked partially on a sidewalk near Dairy Mart Road and Vita Lane in San Ysidro that appeared to have a bullet hole in the rear window.

Officers responded and found a dead man in the car with an apparent self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head, SDPD says.

"That male was confirmed to be the suspect in the homicide that occurred earlier in the evening. The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect’s death is a suicide. There are no outstanding suspects," the press release states.

SDPD's homicide unit processed the scene for evidence, worked to find surveillance video and tried to find witnesses in the area.

The man who was killed has been identified, and SDPD described him as a 64-year-old white man. His wife is a 62-year-old white woman. The security guard who was injured was a 27-year-old Black man.

The suspect was a 58-year-old white man, according to police.

The identities of the dead victim and suspect are being withheld until their families are notified, SDPD says.

If you have information for police about this stabbing, reach out to the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.