San Diego Police investigate second sexual assault in College Area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A second San Diego State University student has come forward to report that they were sexually assaulted after ordering a ride-share vehicle, according to San Diego Police.

The department said the incident happened on August 19 between midnight and 2:00 a.m. when a 19-year-old student reported being assaulted by a stranger in the College Area. The initial report was made to SDSU Police on August 28.

According to police, detectives learned that the victim and a friend were on the 5000 block of Rockford Drive when the victim ordered a rideshare.

“A vehicle arrived driven by a man that they believed was their ride-share driver, and they got in the car,” police said.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect who sexually assaulted San Diego State student

According to police, the man drove off and sexually assaulted the victim inside the car before dropping the pair off several blocks away. The assault was witnessed by the victim’s friend, police added.

“The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20’s, possibly of Hispanic descent, with a heavy accent that was difficult to understand, a medium-toned complexion, 5’8” tall, with a medium build, and “poofy” hair (possibly curly or grown-out buzzcut). He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with lighter-colored letters on the front and baggy-colored basketball shorts. The vehicle is a dark-colored sedan. The exact color, make, and model of the vehicle are under investigation. While no definitive link has been made between these two cases, there are similar circumstances surrounding the two cases.”

The department said it’s also investigating a similar incident that happened on August 27 in the College Area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

