San Diego Police investigate man's shooting death in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in San Diego’s Chollas Creek area.

San Diego Police said officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of 50th Street, near University Avenue, at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in response to reports of several shots fired.

Responding officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds down on the sidewalk and unresponsive.

After emergency responders performed life-saving measures at the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead about at around 1:30 a.m.

SDPD officials stated: “It is very early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the male’s death. There is no suspect description at this point. Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and interview any possible witnesses.”

The victim was identified as a 35-year-old Somali man who was believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.