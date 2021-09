SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the neck in San Diego Tuesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Copeland Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.



10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.