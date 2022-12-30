San Diego police impound 4 vehicles involved in Christmas day drifting sideshow

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it has impounded four vehicles involved in a Christmas day drifting sideshow that led to thousands of dollars in damages.

According to an SDPD press release, several people participated in the sideshow at the intersection of Kerns Street and Drucker Lane the morning of Sunday, Dec. 25. Through their investigation, police learned the same group of people also held more drifting sideshows later that day in Chula Vista, where city streets and private property were damaged.

SDPD investigators identified seven vehicles and several drivers who participated in the events. On Friday, Dec. 30, the SDPD Traffic Division seized four vehicles that were in the sideshow.

Police say they are investigating felony vandalism, reckless driving and the exhibition of speed in connection to the sideshows.

According to the City of San Diego Transportation Department, it will cost more than $5,000 to repair the roadway at Kerns Street and Drucker Lane. SDPD says the Chula Vista Police Department is also investigating.

The press release pointed out that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed State Bill 1472 in September. Under that bill, state law was amended to expand penalties against drivers of dangerous sideshows.

"If a person willfully drives a vehicle with wanton disregard for the safety of others, and someone is killed as a result, the offending motorist can be charged with murder," the release says.

SDPD says it will continue to crack down on dangerous driving and hold people who endanger local neighborhoods accountable.