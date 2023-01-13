San Diego Police identify victim of deadly East Village stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in the East Village, allegedly by a fellow transient.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault found Francisco Morales, 41, lying mortally wounded in the roadway in the 100 block of 17th Street about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim died at the scene.

The suspected assailant, 57-year-old Paul Bellow, was arrested near the site of the fatal stabbing.

"The preliminary information gathered was that Bellow entered a woman's tent (in the area), punched her, and then threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her throat," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell alleged. "Shortly after that, he became involved in a physical altercation with (Morales)."

The fight between the two men allegedly ended when Bellow stabbed Morales to death, according to police.

Bellow was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, burglary, issuing criminal threats, and brandishing a weapon.