Man stabbed to death in San Diego's East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in San Diego’s East Village, police said.

San Diego Police stated the incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 17th Street.

Police said officers responding to a reported stabbing arrived to find a man lying in the road with multiple stab wounds on his body.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said SDPD Homicide Unit detectives determined 57-year-old Paul Bellow allegedly “entered a woman’s tent at 100 17th Street, punched her, and then threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her throat.”

Moments later, Bellow and another man were involved in a physical altercation. The man was stabbed to death, allegedly by Bellow, during the confrontation, according to police.

Bellow was arrested on suspicion of murder, making criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, and burglary, police stated.

Bellow and the 41-year-old victim are both believed to be homeless.