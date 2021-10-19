San Diego Police identify 16-year-old shot, killed in Bay Terraces neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have identified the 16-year-old shot and killed while playing basketball in San Diego’s Bay Terraces neighborhood in late September.

According to San Diego Police, 16-year-old Cleo Woods of Spring Valley was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive on September 21.

A description of the suspect isn’t available at this time, police said. “Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses,” Police added. “Investigators are aware several people were present at the time of the incident, but scattered immediately after. Detectives would like to speak to them.”

Officers were called to the apartment complex after receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting in the area.

Authorities said a group of boys were playing basketball in the courtyard of the apartment complex when neighbors reported hearing gunfire. “The group scattered and the mortally injured male was assisted away from the immediate scene to the parking lot where officers located him,” police said.

When they arrived, police discovered Woods in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

“A large, aggressive crowd gathered and additional police resources were called to disperse the crowd so medics could attend to the injured male and to protect the crime scene,” Police said.

Woods was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 14-year-old was also injured during the incident. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

