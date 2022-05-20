San Diego Police identifies elderly couple in murder-suicide in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An elderly couple who died in a murder-suicide shooting in the Point Loma neighborhood Monday evening has been identified by San Diego Police.

Stanley Ribeiro, 86, and Anita Ribeiro, 83, were both found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside their home in the 3400 block of Lowell Street.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a suicide. When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to use lifesaving measures to help the Ribeiros but they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a homicide investigation, detectives say Stanley Ribeiro shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

SDPD says the Ribeiro family is asking for privacy at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.