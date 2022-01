SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a stabbing that left someone dead following a fight near the Logan Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the fatal stabbing happened on 29th Street and Clay Avenue around 3:51 p.m.

Police believe a physical altercation broke out prior to the stabbing. There is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.