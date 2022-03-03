San Diego Police: Drunk driver leaves several parked cars damaged in South Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego man has been charged, accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several parked cars in the South Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of 31st and Juniper Street.

Witnesses told police they watched the driver hit a parked car first, then drag a bumper down Juniper Street until he began hitting other cars. Officers say multiple residents left their homes to chase the car down the road to prevent the driver from hitting more cars or hurting someone.

Once bystanders made it to the driver's car, they managed to open his door and attempted to pull the man out of the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly gunned the engine again and slammed into the back of a red pickup truck.

SDPD says the last crash disabled the car and police arrived at the scene. The man, who told officers he was eight years sober and he was just "sleepy," was arrested for suspicion of DUI. At least five parked cars were struck and damaged in the incident.