San Diego Police: Dispute leads to stabbing in Midway neighborhood, 1 arrested

KGTV
Posted at 10:09 PM, Sep 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been arrested and another man is injured after an argument led to a stabbing in San Diego's Midway neighborhood Thursday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just before 7 p.m. about an incident in the 3300 block of Sports Arena Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a 40-year-old man and a 30-year-old David Flores were arguing when Flores allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife multiple times in the face and head.

Flores fled the scene and the victim was rushed to a local hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries. Flores was later arrested after being identified as the suspect.

The stabbing is still under investigation.

