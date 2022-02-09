Watch
San Diego Police: Car chase leads to crash in Talmadge, 1 arrested

Posted at 3:44 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 18:44:58-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man wanted on felony charges has been arrested after leading police on a brief chase and crashing in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers were doing a probation search near Monroe Avenue and 52nd Street when they spotted a man in a silver Infinity.

The driver of the Infinity allegedly refused to comply with officers' commands and soon led them on a short pursuit.

San Diego police say the chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed in the area of Estrella and Madison Avenues.

No injuries have been reported and the man is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
