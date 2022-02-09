San Diego Police: Car chase leads to crash in Talmadge, 1 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man wanted on felony charges has been arrested after leading police on a brief chase and crashing in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers were doing a probation search near Monroe Avenue and 52nd Street when they spotted a man in a silver Infinity.

The driver of the Infinity allegedly refused to comply with officers' commands and soon led them on a short pursuit.

San Diego police say the chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed in the area of Estrella and Madison Avenues.

No injuries have been reported and the man is now in custody.

