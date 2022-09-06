San Diego Police: 11 arrested, 51 cited in street takeovers over Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Law enforcement agencies in San Diego, including the California Highway Patrol, made 11 arrests and issued dozens of citations during an operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers over Labor Day weekend.

According to the San Diego Police Department, in addition to the arrests, officers handed out 51 citations, impounded 17 cars, and detained four teens who were at the takeovers after curfew.

Police say on Saturday, Sept. 3, they learned about the planned street takeovers, which targeted intersections at Recho Road and Carroll Road, Juniper Park Lane and Sorrento Valley Boulevard, Flanders Court and Flanders Drive, Via Del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard, Kearny Villa Road and Topaz Way, Thorne Street and 43rd Street, and the intersection of Kenwood Drive and Bancroft Street in Spring Valley.

SDPD, CHP, and the National City Police Department joined efforts in hopes of preventing, deterring, and interrupting the takeovers.

11 people were charged with crimes including felony reckless driving, driving under the influence, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, speed contests, and spectating at an illegal event.

Seven drivers were cited for reckless driving and/or exhibition of speed, and their cars were impounded for 30-days. Seven other people were cited for aiding and abetting in a takeover.

Authorities say they also issued 37 hazardous and equipment citations and impounded 10 of those vehicles. After being detained, the teens were cited and released to their parents/guardians.

If anyone has any information relating to these events, they are encouraged to contact SDPD, or they may contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.