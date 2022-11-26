San Diego PD: Dispute leads to stabbing in Teralta East; 1 injured, 1 arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is hospitalized and another has been charged after an argument between two friends led to a stabbing in San Diego's Teralta East neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 30-year-old Tyrell Porter is charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of a 48-year-old man.

Officers say they received a call just before 7 p.m. about someone being stabbed in the 4000 block of 4000 Chamoune Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a stab wound in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital and he is expected to survive his injuries.

SDPD says Porter and the victim were in the middle of an argument when Porter allegedly stabbed the other man in his stomach before running into his home. Porter was later arrested and booked into jail on his charges.

The incident is still under investigation.