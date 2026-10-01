San Diego Padres' momentum continues as fans celebrate sweep over the Chicago Cubs, look ahead to the NLDS

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- Padres fans packed the team store after the sweep against the Chicago Cubs, picking up hats, shirts, and postseason gear as the team prepares to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series. Fans shared their reactions to the series win.

"It was more than I could even imagine. Like we were just amongst everything in all the towels and the craziness. It's a pretty loud crowd," Mark Whitehead said.

"It was awesome for the city. It's great for us. We had a blast. I mean, it was electric last night. There was not, there's nothing like it," said Alex Beltran.

As the Padres prepare to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, the Friar Faithful are making sure they're dressed for the next round.

"So excited, and I wore my Trevor Hoffman. You know, the jersey that I got a long time ago, it was actually a giveaway and I just kept it," Toni Teixeira said.

For some fans, it isn't just about having Padres gear, it's about showing up for a team they've stood behind through the ups and downs.

"I've been a fan since the 80s, so to have this happen and to support the team, it's pretty special," Whitehead said.

Confidence was on full display throughout the team store, and many fans say they plan to keep that energy going.

"Being a Padre fan, I try not to be, but I am confident also, so I see us taking the series and just keep pushing forward," Whitehead said.

Fans say that, win or lose, baseball is all about coming together and representing their city.

"Everybody feels great, all San Diegans come together, we're a melting pot, so it's awesome," Beltran said.

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