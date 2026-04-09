San Diego Padres fans pack team store for new City Connect 2.0 gear

Fans spilled into the San Diego Padres team store to get their hands on the new City Connect 2.0 gear, which includes hats, jerseys, jackets, and accessories.

Prior to the public drop, the Padres set up a big reveal for the media. The full uniform was displayed next to a Dia de los Muertos altar as Padres CEO Erik Greupner walked through the significance and meaning behind the uniform.

The design showcases a celebration of binational culture while honoring the past, featuring vibrant colors, trim, and a La Catrina patch.

"Got our La Catrina adorned with a floral crown surrounded by ofrenda candles," Greupner said.

Greupner also spoke about the clubhouse's reaction to the new uniforms.

"But the idea is to honor also the role of the matriarch, especially in Hispanic and Latin American culture," Greupner said.

"And that really resonates with a lot of our players. Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis have very close relationships with their mothers, constantly honor them," Greupner said.

Fans shared their excitement as they grabbed bomber jackets and other items from the team store.

"Love my Padre gear," a fan said.

"I like the Day of the Dead girl. She's my favorite, and I like how they said it's for their familia," a fan said.

The Padres will debut the City Connect 2.0 uniforms Friday night against the Rockies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.