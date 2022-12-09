Watch Now
San Diego Navy veteran gifted free truck ahead of Army-Navy Game

Jason E. Miczek/AP Images for USAA
Christopher Andreiu, a Navy veteran, smiles after receiving his vehicle from USAA at USAA’s Army-Navy Game Recycled Rides Car Gifting in Philadelphia on Friday, December 9, 2022. The event was held to celebrate USAA’s 100th anniversary of serving the military community and the spirit of America’s Game. (Photo by Jason E. Miczek/AP Images for USAA)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 18:11:11-05

PHILADELPHIA (KGTV) — A Navy veteran from San Diego is the worthy recipient of a free truck as part of USAA's promotion of the annual showdown on the gridiron between the United States' top service academies.

Christopher Andrieu served in the Navy for eight years, and he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor for his service. According to a 10News report from 2018, Andrieu was an Explosive Ordinance Disposal officer. While serving overseas in Afghanistan in 2013, he stepped on an IED and suffered a life-changing injury.

Andrieu was surprised with a retrofitted Chevrolet truck at a Friday morning ceremony in Philadelphia, the city where the Army-Navy football game is traditionally played.

USAA brought NFL legends Jason Witten and Brian Dawkins to the "Recycled Rides Vehicle Gifting Ceremony" so they could present the trucks to a deserving Navy and Army veteran.

Witten presented the truck to Andrieu, while Dawkins presented Army veteran Thomas Brooks, who has two Purple Hearts, with his truck.

Both Andrieu and Brooks received the vehicles after various nonprofit organizations nominated them as candidates to receive a recycled ride. USAA says the trucks were repaired and gifted to them so they could have reliable transportation.

USAA's press release says it has served America's military community for 100 years.

Kickoff for the Army-Navy game is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

Navy won last year's matchup 17-13. This came after Army won four out of five games between 2016 and 2020, reigniting the rivalry after the Midshipmen dominated with 14 straight victories from 2002 to 2015.

Saturday's game will mark the 123rd time the two teams have faced off. Navy leads the series with a 62-53-7 overall record.

