San Diego MTS offers signing bonuses up to $5K

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Like many businesses, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is dealing with a lack of workforce, and to fix that, they’re offering a little extra in the form of a bonus.

The amount will be determined by the position. While there are a number of spots open, MTS is in need of bus operators.

MTS Officials say they have enough to continue operating, but the number is lower than what they would like, and this is where the incentives come in based on your title.

If anyone is a bus operator, they will get a bonus of $5,000 which is an increase from $1,000.

And if anyone is a bus cleaner, they will get a signing bonus of $1,000 which is a bump from the previous bonus which was $500.

This comes as the latest data shows, that the county’s unemployment rate went up from 2,863 claims on May 7 to 3,462 claims as of June 18.

For information about the requirements or positions available check out the MTS website.