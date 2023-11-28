San Diego mother of three missing after trip to dog beach with dog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 37-year-old mother from San Diego never returned home after a trip to Dog Beach in Ocean Beach on Wednesday night. Now the only signs of Amy D’Angelo are 'missing' posters scattered throughout the area.

"She texted me and said she's going swimming," D'Angelo's mother, Becky Obayashi said.

Obayashi says the mother of three took an Uber to Dog Beach with her dog the night before Thanksgiving. When dawn arrived on Thanksgiving, she claims police only found her black lab and her sweatpants waiting at the shore.

"He was half in the water at the shore, looking at the ocean," Obayashi said of D'Angelo's dog, Charlie.

Charlie is back at Obayashi's house, left wondering where his owner went.

"She's been swimming at night at the beach with her dog Charlie for quite a while," Obayashi told ABC 10News. "We're of course devastated, especially the uncertainty."

Obayashi says she hasn't been able to get information from Uber about the ride, but her trip to Dog Beach was typical. D'Angelo was a former personal trainer, who had been swimming and training to become a firefighter.

According to Obayashi, D'Angelo is married with children. She claims her daughter has never run away before. Still, she says she filed a report with the police. A spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department says at this point there's nothing it can publicly report. One of D'Angelo's close friends says they were able to track her iPhone to Dog Beach. But the family and friends haven't found the phone, which now goes straight to voicemail.

"If she were abducted, and if she's out there, I hope she fights her way out," Obayashi said.

She's praying someone has seen her daughter, who has distinctive tattoos and recently dyed her hair blonde.

"If anyone saw a person like that, you know that they would remember those tattoos."