San Diego Mayor, civic leaders make another push to reverse Measure C's outcome

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria made another push Tuesday to reverse the failed citizens initiative to expand the downtown convention center by increasing the city's hotel tax on guests.

Measure C would have increased San Diego’s hotel visitor tax from 10.5% to 11.75%, 12.75%, and 13.75% depending on hotel location through at least 2061. Advocates for the measure say that money would be used to fund expanding the convention center, homelessness programs, and fixing roads.

The measure failed to get the two-thirds vote needed for a citizens' initiative but earned about 65% of the vote.

Gloria and supporters of the measure are now saying that recent California court rulings have said that citizens' initiatives only require a simple majority (more than 50%) to pass.

Tuesday, Gloria, alongside San Diego City Council President Pro-Tem Stephen Whitburn and local labor and civic leaders, renewed their push to see the measure's fate reversed.

"Residents of San Diego put Measure C on the ballot with the belief that raising taxes on out-of-town visitors to expand the convention center would help launch our City into a new era of prosperity," said Gloria. "Last year, voters agreed it was the right thing to do with an overwhelming majority of San Diegans voting yes. Today we have the opportunity to take the next step to jumpstart this project, while caring for those experiencing homelessness and helping working families rebuild their lives."

Under the measure, the revenue from the tax would be split across three areas:

From the date the tax takes effect through the city’s fiscal year 2023-2024, the revenue from the tax would be split 59% to convention center purposes and 41% to homelessness programs and services.

After Fiscal Year 2023-2024, revenue from the increase would be allocated 59% to convention center purposes; 31% to homelessness programs and services; and 10% for street repairs.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, said the tax increase is needed to fund programs and scale-up efforts to tackle homelessness.

"Every day, Father Joe’s Villages offers critical services that help people move off the streets and into homes of their own. In order to create diverse solutions to meet the need in our community, additional funds are necessary to scale up effective and necessary programs, and create additional affordable housing and shelter options for people experiencing homelessness," said Vargas. “Measure C will bring much-needed resources into the homeless services arena, helping us to fund the programs and services that are saving lives.”

Keith Maddox, the Executive Secretary-Treasurer of San Diego’s Labor Council that represents multiple unions, said the pandemic has increased the need for expanding the convention center.

"San Diego’s tourism workers have been sidelined by the pandemic and economic crisis - and we need to do everything we can to get them back on the job," Maddox said. "Measure C will expand opportunities both in the convention center and beyond it - providing career pathways for stagehands and banquet servers, construction and hotel workers, zoo employees and more."

Opponents of the measure say the effort is a bait-and-switch using the city's general fund. Local homeless advocate Michael McConnell, who fought against the measure last March, says to now reverse it would be taking votes away from those San Diegans who voted against it.

"To go and tell those folks that their vote didn't matter... a year after the election, I think people are going to see that as awful fishy," said McConnell.

Last year in a statement to ABC 10News, McConnell claimed the measure also failed to guarantee housing and services for homeless families, seniors, or veterans.

The road to potentially enact the measure wouldn't be made immediately if the San Diego City Council chose to do so. A staff report says the city would not take action unless it receives a favorable trial court judgment or outcome in a validation lawsuit.