San Diego man wanted for attempted murder arrested by Border Patrol agents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego man with an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted murder has been arrested after he tried to cross the Otay Mesa border on foot Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 33-year-old Nicholas Octavio Torres approached Border Patrol agents around 12:30 p.m. and tried to apply for entry into the U.S.

Officers say Torres told them he was a U.S. citizen but did not have any documents with him. When his name was put into the database, agents received an alert for a warrant for Torres' arrest.

The man was taken into custody and CBP officers say they used Torres' fingerprints to confirm that he did correctly identify himself.

Torress is believed to be the suspect in an attempted murder case that happened in May 2021. He was also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, and false imprisonment. The arrest warrant, which was issued by California Highway Patrol, was $5 million.

CBP says Torres also has an outstanding $20,000 misdemeanor warrant for vandalism, and he has prior convictions for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

"CBP officers have the crucial responsibility of positively identifying every person who applies for entry into the U.S.," said Sidney Aki, Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego.

"Catching this fugitive as he attempted to return to our community helps make us all safer."

Torres was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the San Diego County Jail.