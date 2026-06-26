San Diego man pleads guilty to threats in letter to conservative commentator

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man who sent a threatening letter to a conservative political commentator in the wake of Charlie Kirk's killing pleaded guilty this week to federal charges.

George Isbell, 69, admitted to mailing the letter in question last fall to right-wing media personality Benny Johnson just over a week after Kirk, a friend of Johnson's, was fatally shot at Utah Valley University.

The letter read, "Maybe someone will blow your head off!!! We can hope! Planning any public engagements? Love to see your head explode and your blood stain the concrete red. What a sight!"

Isbell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a count of mailing a threatening communication.

He's slated for sentencing in federal court in the Middle District of Florida on Aug, 26, when he faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.

