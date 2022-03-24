San Diego man arrested in deadly pizza restaurant fight in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Diego man was arrested Wednesday following a deadly fight at a Dana Point pizza restaurant last week.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Jack Isaacson, 20, was arrested on suspicion of homicide in the death of 38-year-old Michael Terry.

Deputies were called to Beach Harbor Pizza on the 34000 block of Golden Lantern in Dana Point last Thursday around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of two men involved in a fight.

According to the Department, Terry suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died the following day.

“It is unclear whether the two men knew one another before the altercation,” the department said.

It’s unclear at this time what sparked the fight.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Orange County authorities at 949-770-6011 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-6227.

