San Diego lifeguards warn of dangerous rip currents and high surf as south swell hits coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A south swell is bringing high surf and dangerous rip currents to San Diego's coast, and lifeguards are urging beachgoers to use caution before entering the water.

San Diego Fire and Rescue responded to Torrey Pines on Tuesday afternoon after an adult male was pulled from the water and given CPR.

A high surf advisory remains in effect as marine safety officials report waves between 4 and 7 feet along the coastline.

Lt. Charlie Knight of the San Diego Fire Department's Marine Safety division said conditions are hazardous.

"People are getting in the water, and the water is definitely hazardous right now. We've got the large swell coming through, and we have strong rip currents," Knight said.

The dangerous conditions have led to a sharp increase in rescues. In just one week, marine safety officials have responded to 336 water rescues. Since June 1, the lifeguard division has responded to about 2,700 water rescues — a number officials attribute in part to the high temperatures drawing larger crowds to the beaches this summer.

Knight said those who are not confident in the water should stay out of it.

"The biggest message we want to get out is that if you're not strong in the water, just go ahead and observe from a distance and then always check in with a lifeguard and swim in front of an open lifeguard tower," Knight said.

Officials warn that even experienced surfers and swimmers are not immune to the hazards. Surfer Todd Schieber said high surf forecasts tend to bring more people to the water.

"When the news says it's high surf, it drives traffic here," Schieber said.

Schieber offered advice for those newer to the water.

"For myself, I just watch other people, I'm cognizant of who's around me, and if you're new to surfing, you know, just be careful like who's around you and look for rip currents and people and ask questions," Schieber said.

With warm weather expected to continue drawing crowds to the beaches, lifeguards are encouraging everyone to check the surf forecast before heading to the coast.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

