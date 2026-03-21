San Diego lifeguards report more rescues as hot weather draws crowds to beaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hot weather is drawing large crowds to San Diego beaches, and lifeguards say they are already responding to an increase in rescues.

While lifeguard towers are fully staffed, officials stress the importance of safety for anyone heading into the water. The combination of rising temperatures and busier beaches has led to more calls for help.

"Calls have definitely ramped up with more people coming to the beach, as you know, today is the first day of spring, and it's full-on summer-like conditions down here," said Lt. John Maher with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lifeguards are receiving calls for medical aid related to heat illnesses, water rescues caused by rip currents, and other injuries.

"We have lifeguards posted at all of the city beaches that have the towers and are actively making rescues at those beaches throughout the day," Maher said.

To keep up with the call volume, seasonal lifeguards are stepping in to provide additional coverage as crowds continue to grow.

"Those guards are now helping, uh, with the permanent guards, um, and, and we are fully staffed, and we're here, we're here for, for everyone who wants to enjoy the beach, so we're here for you," Maher said.

Even with a fully staffed team, lifeguards warn that the ocean can be unpredictable. They urge visitors to stay close to lifeguard towers, watch for warning flags, and think twice before entering unfamiliar water.

"It's always a good idea to check with a lifeguard before going in the water if not very familiar with the area, because rip currents can occur in some areas that they haven't previously that day," Maher said.

Lifeguards remain ready and prepared to respond to any emergencies on the beach.

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