San Diego library funding partially restored in mayor's revised budget proposal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - For many families, libraries are a safe space for kids after school and a place to study.

After community outcry, the city is scaling down some of its proposed budget cuts, bringing the original $6.3 million in cuts to libraries down to $4.8 million.

Patrick Stewart, CEO of Library Foundation SD, said the change is a step in the right direction.

"We are very pleased. I think this moves the needle in the right direction."

Mayor Gloria's revised budget proposal restores funding focused on youth-centered programs, which includes bringing back library hours in Council Districts 4, 8, and 9 — those in underserved communities.

"This is City Heights and San Isidro, Barrio Logan, and Oak Park, and traditionally, those are smaller branches. And the kids and the families in those communities frankly, they use their library very differently than in a lot of other communities, and it's a lifeline to them," said Stewart.

The City Heights library is among those included in the mayor's revised budget to restore funding. While library officials say this is a good first step, there is still concern about long-term financial challenges.

In order to voice concerns about how deep the cuts go, the Library Foundation has created a way for supporters to express that through postcards. Thousands of cards have been mailed directly to Mayor Gloria and councilmembers.

Stewart said the effort is making an impact.

"They're seeing that this is hundreds and hundreds of people that are taking this very seriously, so it helps them to know immediately what their community feels like when it comes to these proposed cuts," he added.

The restored funding would also keep Monday hours at Carmel Valley Library and protect the North Clairemont Library branch from closure.

Library officials remain optimistic as the revised budget heads back to the City Council.

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