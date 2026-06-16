San Diego Iranians are torn over the World Cup as the U.S.-Iran war and a new peace deal collide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- For many Iranians, the World Cup is more than a sporting event. It's about family, culture, and holding on to a sense of home during a time of tensions between Iran and the United States.

As Iran takes the field in the World Cup, the United States and Iran have reached a deal aimed at ending the war. But even as the conflict has stalled, fans like Reza Gharajedaghi say this is a moment that brings back memories.

"I left Iran when I was 10, right before the first World Cup in '78 when I used to watch it with my dad," Gharajedaghi said. "Now, with all that's going on with the war, and the Iranian community is divided, some people support the team, some don't."

Gharajedaghi's love for the game began as a child in Iran, and some of his most treasured memories involve watching matches with his father.

"We used to go to the games, but the best one was when I went to France in '98, and my dad sponsored me to go to France, and Iran was playing the U.S., and I called my dad at halftime from a phone in France, and I said we're up 1-0 and we ended up winning 2-1," Gharajedaghi said.

His father is now 96 years old and living with dementia, but Gharajedaghi says he is grateful to be by his side as they root for Iran — and put politics to the side.

"Just to be able to be with him and uh watch Iran together after all these years, uh, 40, you know, 47 years is pretty amazing," Gharajedaghi said.

While politics loom over the game, dozens of San Diegans headed to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iran played, and vowed to protest the regime and the soccer team.

"We're not going to cheer for anything that is associated with the regime, including this team. This team will be boycotted," one protester said.

"All we want to do is just a peaceful protest and be the voice of real Iranian people, not the Islamic regime football team," another protester said.

Meanwhile, dozens of others gathered to watch and celebrate Iran.

For Gharajedaghi, he will support the team no matter what.

"Win or lose, you know, it's, it's just, it's just national pride," Gharajedaghi said.

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