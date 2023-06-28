San Diego International Airport travelers face delays, cancellations ahead of July 4 holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Severe storms in the northeast have led to delays and cancellations of thousands of flights around the country, and the ripple effects are also being felt at San Diego International Airport.

As of Wednesday morning, dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed for both arriving and departing flights.

Many travelers expressed their frustration over having flights delayed several times before their flight was ultimately canceled.

In other parts of the U.S., over 1,600 flights have been cancelled due to the weather conditions on the East Coast.

San Diegan Luis Martinez has been stuck in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, since Sunday. He's on his third day of delays, and he told ABC 10News he's spent roughly $3,500 from his savings account while he waits to travel home.

While the FAA is blaming the weather for the flight delays, airlines say it’s the FAA that is to blame.

However, passengers at San Diego International told ABC 10News they don’t care whose fault it is, they just want to make it home.

San Diego International Airport officials said flights can be tracked on their homepage at SAN.org and on FlightAware.

Officials also recommend passengers check with their airline for the latest information on their flight.