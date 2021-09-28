San Diego International Airport awarded $25M for noise mitigation program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego International Airport has been awarded nearly $26 million to address noise mitigation measures impacting nearby homes.

The San Diego County Airport Authority announced Tuesday that the airport has been awarded a total of $25,978,156 in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration for noise mitigation.

The funds are to go toward the airport's Quieter Home Program, which funds sound insulation for homes. The FAA has determined that certain homes near the airport may be eligible for sound insulation treatments.

Airport officials encouraged nearby residents to reach out to see if they qualify.

"The amount provided to the Airport Authority to conduct the Quieter Home Program is well above what we received last year and acknowledges the continuous hard work we’ve conducted during the pandemic," said Sjohnna Knack, Program Manager, Planning & Environmental Affairs (Aircraft Noise). "I encourage area residents to reach out for more information and see if they are eligible to benefit from the Quieter Home Program. Most of the funds support the local vendors, contractors, and staff which benefits our region. My sincere thanks to the FAA for the funds."

The program could help homes lower the decibels inside the home from aircraft by retrofitting exterior doors and windows, and installing ventilation systems and other items like weather stripping and caulking around openings.

The new funds are expected to go toward 400 to 500 homes per year, depending on the size of the residence. A portion of the grant will also go toward treating two church and preschool facilities in the area.

Since the program started, the airport said more than 4,500 single-family and multi-family residences east and west of the airport have been retrofitted to reduce noise.