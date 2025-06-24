San Diego Humane Society waives microchipping fees ahead of Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society will provide free microchips through July 3 and waive reclaim fees through July 8 to help pets return home after the fireworks of Independence Day, it was announced Tuesday.

"Due to pets being spooked by fireworks, the organization is urging pet owners to take steps to protect their pets from becoming lost, as shelters are already full," according to a statement from the organization.

Free microchips are available at all of the vaccine clinics at the organization's campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego for county residents. Microchips are available by appointments at sdhumane.org/microchip or during open clinic hours. Walk-in fees will be waived for microchip-only services through the promotion.

According to SDHS, lost pets at the shelter can be reclaimed between 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Reclaim hours will be extended to 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 5.

The organization offers several tips to reduce the risk of losing your pet, including: chipping, collars with tags, using a leash and/or harness when out with your pup, talking to a veterinarian about possible medication and creating a safe space in your home for dogs to ride out the fireworks if you are not at home.

If even with precaution, your pet goes missing, access San Diego Humane Society's Lost2Found program by texting "LOST" to 858-726-5678. You will receive text messages with tips and resources to help in your search.

