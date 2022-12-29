San Diego hotels dealing with room cancellations after flight chaos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The airline delays are having a domino effect on the hotel industry in San Diego.

Several people unable to fly into town have been forced to cancel their reservations, but despite those cancelations, hotel owners say they’re bouncing back.

John Parker is the Director of Sales and Marketing at the Marriot Gaslamp. He says most cancelations were for people forced to miss the Holiday Bowl because their flights were canceled by Southwest.

Other hotels further north in the county are also dealing with cancelations.

Robert Rauch, known as the hotel guru, owns three hotels he says about 10% of their reservations were canceled for this week. Other people have pushed their reservation by a day or two.

Fortunately for both the hotels, they’re booking back quickly, with people who can travel making new reservations, and filling up the rooms.