San Diego Harbor Police ramp up patrols on the bay for Fourth of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Harbor Police are increasing patrols on the bay this Fourth of July weekend, targeting boating under the influence as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather along the waterfront.

Officers will be looking for impaired boaters, but will also be checking for life jackets, safety equipment, reckless driving, and enforcing speed zones.

Lt. Raul Muñoz of the Harbor Police Department said the goal is to keep the public safe while still allowing people to enjoy the holiday.

"We want the boaters to come out and have fun. We do want them to be safe," Muñoz said.

Harbor Police expect over 400,000 people around the bay for the fireworks celebration, describing it as an all-hands-on-deck situation with most of their staff working.

Muñoz said boating under the influence carries the same consequences as driving impaired on the road.

"It is illegal to drive impaired. So if we get a call for service that a boater is acting recklessly, we're going to talk to that boater, potentially pull him over, and do a field sobriety test just as you would in a vehicle. The rules don't change because you're on a boat," Muñoz said.

Officers are also asking boaters to take precautions before heading out on the water.

"It's always a good idea as a boater to check all your equipment for a boat. Has the boat run in a while? You've got to start it up. Make sure you have your life preservers, we call them PFDs, and your fire extinguishers. All kids 12 and younger, when you go underway, you need to have your PFD life preservers," Muñoz said.

The main message from Harbor Police: wear a life jacket and give yourself plenty of space on the water. When the fireworks are over, officers ask boaters to be patient as crowds clear out. Anyone who sees something out of the ordinary is asked to call 911.

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