San Diego gets state funding for Ocean Beach Pier repairs, energy storage, Pure Water program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A windfall of state funding is coming to San Diego, including money for Ocean Beach Pier repairs, an energy-storage project at San Vicente Reservoir, and the city's Pure Water program.

Money from California's state budget, signed last week, will fund the series of San Diego projects and programs.

"The dollars that San Diego is receiving from the state will upgrade critical infrastructure, help us fight homelessness, ensure a reliable supply of clean water, enhance our arts and culture and much more," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said.

Of the funding, $8.4 million will go toward rehabilitating the Ocean Beach Pier, which partially reopened just before Memorial Day weekend after undergoing repairs due to high surf. A recent report and city officials have said though the pier is in need of desperate rehabilitation.

Funding from the state will also go toward San Diego's Pure Water program, which the city intends to expand to produce roughly half of the city's water supply by 2035, and have the capacity to create 83 million gallons of water daily. The program treats and recycles wastewater to be used as drinkable water.

Another $18 million will go toward an energy storage facility at San Vicente Reservoir, which is already under construction. The facility could store 4,000 Megawatt-hours per day of energy. The county Water Authority says during off-peak hours when power is inexpensive and supplies from wind and solar exceed demand, the facility could discharge stored energy that is created by the reservoir in a closed-loop system that doesn't consume water.

According to the city, some of the projects and programs being funded include: