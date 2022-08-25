Watch Now
San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battle flames at Office Depot in La Mesa

Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 20:53:56-04

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an Office Depot near the Grossmont Trolley Center in San Diego's La Mesa neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the first report of a fire in the 8400 block of Fletcher Parkway came in at 4:39 p.m, and firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:44 p.m.

Officials say it is a second alarm fire and there are currently 18 units on scene. No injuries have been reported and everyone was evacuated from the building.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

