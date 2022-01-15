Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego FBI seeks to ID bank robber at SDCCU in Mission Valley

items.[0].image.alt
San Diego FBI
SDCCU Bank Robber.png
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 19:43:17-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The FBI branch in San Diego has released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man suspected of robbing a bank in the Mission Valley neighborhood Friday morning.

The bank robbery happened around 10:24 a.m. at the San Diego County Credit Union in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway.

According to detectives, a man walked into the credit union and presented a note to the victim teller demanding money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller, the robber fled the scene on foot.

SDCCU Mission Valley Bank Robber_3
SDCCU Mission Valley Bank Robber_4
SDCCU Mission Valley Bank Robber_4

The man in the images is described by the FBI as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands around 5'11'' tall and has brown hair with a slender build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hat, black neck gaiter over face, and wearing a black Nike backpack with a white swoosh.

If anyone has information regarding the robber, please contact San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI; or tips.fbi.gov. Also, contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER