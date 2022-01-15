San Diego FBI seeks to ID bank robber at SDCCU in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The FBI branch in San Diego has released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man suspected of robbing a bank in the Mission Valley neighborhood Friday morning.

The bank robbery happened around 10:24 a.m. at the San Diego County Credit Union in the 2200 block of Fenton Parkway.

According to detectives, a man walked into the credit union and presented a note to the victim teller demanding money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller, the robber fled the scene on foot.

The man in the images is described by the FBI as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands around 5'11'' tall and has brown hair with a slender build.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hat, black neck gaiter over face, and wearing a black Nike backpack with a white swoosh.

If anyone has information regarding the robber, please contact San Diego FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI; or tips.fbi.gov. Also, contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.