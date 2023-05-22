San Diego father among 10 killed in Baja mass shooting, relative says

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A San Diego father is among the 10 people who were killed in a shootout in Mexico’s Baja California state over the weekend, according to his cousin.

Roberto Ayala, 22, was in Ensenada, Mexico, for a racing event with off-road vehicles, his cousin Stephanie Romero confirmed Monday.

“He had just gotten his razor and was excited to take it out for a spin for the first time,” she told ABC 10News in a message.

Ensenada is about a two-hour drive from San Diego.

The state prosecutor's office in Mexico said the shooting Saturday afternoon was a result of a confrontation between members of organized crime groups. It left 10 dead and 10 others injured.

Ayala’s wife said her husband “had a big heart and was an exemplary person” in a verified GoFundMe set up by Romero.

The online fundraiser has been set up to help bring Ayala’s body home to San Diego from Mexico and pay for his funeral.

Romero said her cousin leaves behind a four-year-old daughter.