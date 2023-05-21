10 killed in shooting at Baja California racing event

BAJA CALIFORNIA, México (KGTV) — A total of 10 people were killed and seven more were injured during a Saturday afternoon shooting in Mexico's municipality of Ensenada, Baja California, according to a report by ABC 10News media partner Televisa.

The shooting happened at a racing event around 2 p.m. in the San Vicente area of Baja California.

According to information provided by various security corporations, there were two pickup trucks and three SUVs that opened fire on the participants of a race car exhibition event. The event was happening on the Peninsula Highway, and the shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The shooting happened about 90 kilometers from the U.S.-Mexico border, and the victims were left on the side of the dirt road and inside surrounding businesses, Televisa reported.

Law enforcement agents from three levels of the Mexican government launched an operation on the street to find the perpetrators of the massacre immediately.

Televisa reported that although the gunfire happened in the middle of the town, the shots rang out even in the most remote areas of the delegation.

People who spoke to Televisa's reporter said their work day was affected because of the attack.

Investigators spent several hours gathering evidence and necessary information for the case. It took first responders hours to remove the bodies in one of the most violent events in San Vicente's history.