San Diego dog tests positive for methamphetamine after visit to dog beach

OCEAN BEACH (KGTV) — Justin Voeller's 8-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Angus, appeared healthy during a routine visit to the dog beach in Ocean Beach last week. But within hours of returning home, Angus began showing alarming neurological symptoms.

"It's very strange that he would just be like literally constantly just spinning in circles, couldn't stop spinning," Voeller said.

Voeller rushed Angus to an emergency veterinarian after noticing the unusual behavior.

"He was exhibiting some neurological symptoms like constantly spinning, circling his food bowl, and not wanting to eat. So at the vet, they suspected right away that he had some drug exposure," Voeller said.

The veterinarian confirmed Angus tested positive for methamphetamine. Voeller said the diagnosis was terrifying.

"They said that a big risk for him is overheating, which can damage their brain and lead to death too. Another dog died here last year of the same symptoms of the same exposure," Voeller said.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department said reports of this nature are rare, but dog owners are encouraged to maintain close supervision of their pets at all times. The department added that park rangers patrol the area regularly during working hours.

The San Diego Humane Society says pet owners should seek immediate veterinary care if their pet shows any signs of poisoning. Methamphetamine exposure in dogs can cause seizures, high body temperature, heart complications, or death.

Angus is recovering well. Voeller is now urging other dog owners to stay alert.

"If you see your dog acting really strange and exhibiting very unusual neurological behaviors, know that this is something that can happen to them, and they need immediate veterinarian care if that happens," Voeller said.

Voeller reflected on just how serious the situation was for his beloved companion and how grateful he is that Angus is okay.

"He has jumped out of a moving car window because he saw a squirrel. He's crazy. This was by far the biggest threat that he faced, though, and we're very happy that he made it through," Voeller said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

