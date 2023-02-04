San Diego deputy charged after cocaine allegedly found in his car on jail property

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A deputy with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has been charged and suspended without pay after cocaine was allegedly found inside his car on jail property.

Allen Wereski, 48, is charged with possession of a controlled substance in prison.

According to the sheriff's department, Wereski was arrested after detectives conducted an investigation and found what they believed to be cocaine in Wereski's car.

Booking records show Wereski is in the San Diego Central Jail on a $25,000 bond.

"We are grateful to the Sheriff's detectives who worked quickly and diligently on this case," SDSO said in a released statement Friday.

"The safety of our jails is dependent upon keeping drugs from entering our facilities and we will not tolerate misconduct from our employees. We will initiate investigations and continue to hold our employees accountable for any misconduct or potential criminal behavior."

The investigation is still ongoing and deputies have not released any further information regarding Wereski's arrest.